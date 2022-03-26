NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fatal shooting in New Iberia Friday evening leaves one man dead and one wanted.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of French St. around 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Police found a 19-year-old male victim in the front yard of the house with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. They were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

Tyran Treshawn Jones, 19, is wanted for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Tyran Treshawn Jones

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jones please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.