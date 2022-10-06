NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new study shows that Lousiaina is one of the top states in the nation for violent crime, however, the
New data from the FBI, gathered by law experts at Jorge Vela Law, shows that Louisiana ranks fifth for the highest violent crime rate nationwide with 639 violent crimes for every 1,000 people. Just ahead of the Bayou State are Arkansas, Tennessee, New Mexico, and interestingly enough, Alaska rang in with the highest rate of violent crime of 837. See the top 10 states with the highest and lowest crime rates below.
The report says most of the victims of these crimes were aged between 20-29, with the relationship to the offender being unknown. However, it’s important to note that the New Orleans Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, Shreveport Police, and Lafayette Police all neglected to report any of their stats to the FBI. The FBI also alerted law enforcement agencies that it has a new system that requires different steps to report those crime stats.
The NOPD said in a statement that it’s still in the process of making the change and once it does, the state will have new data.
US States with the highest rates of violent crime
|State
|Population
|Violent crime
|Violent crime rate per 100,000
|Rank
|Alaska
|731158
|6126
|837.849
|1
|New Mexico
|2106319
|16393
|778.277
|2
|Tennessee
|6886834
|46328
|672.704
|3
|Arkansas
|3030522
|20363
|671.93
|4
|Louisiana
|4645318
|29704
|639.44
|5
|Missouri
|6151548
|33385
|542.709
|6
|South Carolina
|5218040
|27691
|530.678
|7
|South Dakota
|892717
|4476
|501.391
|8
|Arizona
|7421401
|35980
|484.814
|9
|Michigan
|9966555
|47641
|478.009
|10
US States with the lowest rates of violent crime
|State
|Population
|Violent crime
|Violent crime rate per 100,000
|Rank
|Hawaii
|1407006
|3576
|254.157
|10
|Idaho
|1826913
|4432
|242.595
|9
|Wyoming
|582328
|1364
|234.232
|8
|Rhode Island
|1057125
|2440
|230.815
|7
|Virginia
|8590563
|17925
|208.659
|6
|New Jersey
|8882371
|17353
|195.365
|5
|Connecticut
|3557006
|6459
|181.585
|4
|Vermont
|623347
|1081
|173.419
|3
|New Hampshire
|1366275
|2000
|146.383
|2
|Maine
|1350141
|1466
|108.581
|1
