NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A new study shows that Lousiaina is one of the top states in the nation for violent crime, however, the

New data from the FBI, gathered by law experts at Jorge Vela Law, shows that Louisiana ranks fifth for the highest violent crime rate nationwide with 639 violent crimes for every 1,000 people. Just ahead of the Bayou State are Arkansas, Tennessee, New Mexico, and interestingly enough, Alaska rang in with the highest rate of violent crime of 837. See the top 10 states with the highest and lowest crime rates below.

The report says most of the victims of these crimes were aged between 20-29, with the relationship to the offender being unknown. However, it’s important to note that the New Orleans Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, Shreveport Police, and Lafayette Police all neglected to report any of their stats to the FBI. The FBI also alerted law enforcement agencies that it has a new system that requires different steps to report those crime stats.

The NOPD said in a statement that it’s still in the process of making the change and once it does, the state will have new data.

US States with the highest rates of violent crime

State Population Violent crime Violent crime rate per 100,000 Rank Alaska 731158 6126 837.849 1 New Mexico 2106319 16393 778.277 2 Tennessee 6886834 46328 672.704 3 Arkansas 3030522 20363 671.93 4 Louisiana 4645318 29704 639.44 5 Missouri 6151548 33385 542.709 6 South Carolina 5218040 27691 530.678 7 South Dakota 892717 4476 501.391 8 Arizona 7421401 35980 484.814 9 Michigan 9966555 47641 478.009 10

US States with the lowest rates of violent crime

State Population Violent crime Violent crime rate per 100,000 Rank Hawaii 1407006 3576 254.157 10 Idaho 1826913 4432 242.595 9 Wyoming 582328 1364 234.232 8 Rhode Island 1057125 2440 230.815 7 Virginia 8590563 17925 208.659 6 New Jersey 8882371 17353 195.365 5 Connecticut 3557006 6459 181.585 4 Vermont 623347 1081 173.419 3 New Hampshire 1366275 2000 146.383 2 Maine 1350141 1466 108.581 1

