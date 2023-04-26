St. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A 50-year-old Nevada man has been arrested following a traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish.

According to deputies, on Tuesday (April 25th), deputies stopped 50-year-old Reonans Nelson on Interstate 10 just west of the Mississippi State Line after observing improper lane use.

During the stop, deputies asked Nelson about his itinerary in which he chose not to disclose. This promoted Deputies to conduct a search on the vehicle.

During the search with the help of a K-9 Echo deputies uncovered a plastic bag containing marijuana and 5 kilograms of suspected cocaine in the car’s floorboard compartment.

Nelson has been booked on the following charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

