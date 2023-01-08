NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street. We’re told three male victims, including a 27-year-old man, were found dead outside the location. The ages of the other victims were unclear.

Police say all three men were declared dead at the scene. There is no word yet on their identities.

Details surrounding a suspect and possible motive for the shooting were unavailable.

Neighbors in the area say not only did they see the shooting happen — they also had to take cover, fearing they may get caught in the crossfire.

We’re told several nearby cars, homes, and businesses were struck by gunfire during the incident, including office hub The Station. Images taken of the facility show at least one bullet hole that entered through its front window.

Staff photo: Renaldo Ruffin/WGNO

Staff photo: Renaldo Ruffin/WGNO

The NOPD continues to investigate the triple homicide. Anyone with any other information is urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Detective Shondell Fields at 504-658-5300.