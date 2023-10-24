Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Nebraska man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old in Terrebonne Parish.
Sheriff Tim Soignet said the investigation began in May this year when a parent of the child reported a series of sexual abuse over the previous two years.
Investigators identified 34-year-old Andrew Walton Moore as the suspect. It was determined that he lived in Terrebonne Parish at the time, but was a resident of North Platte, Nebraska.
Soignet said Moore was arrested in Nebraska and was brought back to Terrebonne Parish on Oct. 20.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree rape.
Moore was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Family of slain NSU student Ronnie Caldwell Jr. call his death ‘senseless, preventable’
- Maine shooting brings conflicting ideas on solution to U.S. gun violence
- Potential for dangerous fog tonight
- Three-month-old found dead in Pines Village neighborhood
- City of New Orleans awarded millions for recycling facility