NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 40 people in the Eighth District were taken into custody over the four-day Halloween weekend for gun violations, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 11).

According to a statement from the NOPD, 39 people were arrested for firearms charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. 33 of the guns were confiscated on Bourbon Street.

Some of the youngest offenders included people ages 15 and 16-years-old.

NOPD Captain Hans Ganthier says in 2022 alone, Eighth District Officers have made 333 gun arrests with 254 of those coming from Bourbon Street. Of that, 55 were felons.

Many have been found in the 300, 400 and 500 block of Bourbon Street where many popular bars are.

“We have our Bourbon unit that is assigned Bourbon Street and what we did earlier in the year is change some of the officers who were not proactive or producing as well and this is a direct result in change of supervision,” said Captain Ganthier.

NOPD leaders say they’re training their officers on what to look for when it comes to characteristics of a person carrying a weapon.

Captain Ganthier has this message for offenders: “Our officers are out there and you think you’re safe by concealing it but we’re going to find it.”