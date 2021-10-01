Napoleonville man suspected of domestic abuse arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspected domestic abuser who was also wanted by narcotics officers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, APSO deputies were dispatched to a location in reference to a domestic disturbance. A uniformed patrol deputy arrived to interview the complainant. At the same time, the suspect, 34-year-old Travis Darnell Lang, was seen running out of the residence by a narcotics agent who happened to be in the area, according to APSO.

The officer says they saw Lang throw something under a building. Lang was apprehended and deputies recovered a substantial quantity of controlled dangerous substances.

APSO said the deputy who investigated the domestic abuse incident observed injuries to the victim consistent with domestic abuse.

Lang was arrested and is booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a $65,000 bond.

Lang has been charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting an Officer.