HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Napoleonville man died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Houma Friday evening.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. they found 44-year-old Robert Mitchell sitting in a car near the intersection of Main Street and Naquin Street. Police said Mitchell died at the scene.

Early investigation led police to believe Mitchell was in an altercation with another man when he was shot.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO News App on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to our newsletter.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.