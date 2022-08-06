NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting Saturday morning, left a man wounded according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened in a New Orleans East neighborhood.

Just before 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Bill Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of collecting evidence and information in an effort to find the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.