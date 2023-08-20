BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A grieving mother is speaking out after her 19-year-old Tajdyn Forbes was shot and killed right in front of their Bogalusa home.

“He was like the piece to our puzzle and my child got murdered in front of his own house,” said Forbes’ mother Naketra Guy.

Guy said the most devasting thing in her life was hearing and seeing the moment her son was killed right in front of their home.

“I saw part of it. I couldn’t do anything but watch. I couldn’t even touch my child on the ground. Home is supposed to be a safe place where you feel comfortable,” she said.

Kajeruna Harry, Forbes’ sister, recalls being in the car with him moments before hearing gunshots.

“I didn’t know what to do I was trying to duck but make sure he was okay and call them all at the same time,” said Harry.

Guy said she is overwhelmed by the loss of her son, not understanding why this happened. She said he was the kind of person that would help anyone.

“Out of all six, he was the humble one. He was very quiet and laid back. He didn’t like confrontation. He avoids confrontation, he was a good person,” she said.

She wants those responsible to know one thing.

“Y’all took him physically, but you didn’t take him spiritually ’cause he’s still here. He served his purpose because he is still here. He will never leave,” said Guy.

