Murdered carjacking victim’s vehicle found in Waggaman, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been nearly a month since the beloved 60-year-old Bayou St. John area resident Portia Pollock was brutally stabbed to death during a fatal carjacking in the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois Street on June 8.

Despite the June 11 arrest of 47-year-old Bryan Andry, who was out on reduced bail on two armed robbery charges from last year, it was not until Sunday, June 27, that Pollock’s vehicle was eventually discovered.

“The vehicle was located and recovered in Jefferson Parish,” the NOPD told WGNO’s Chris Welty. “No additional information at this time regarding any possible involvement of the vehicle in additional incidents.”

According to the NOPD, the vehicle was found in Waggaman.

Andry’s court date for Pollock’s murder will be in July.