Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A St. John the Baptist Parish murder suspect was arrested after being caught on a bus in Slidell on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office about Jonathan Williams, 19. They said Williams was wanted in connection to a St. John Parish murder and that he may have been trying to leave the state in a bus.

STPSO officials said deputies pulled the bus over around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Fremaux Avenue exit.

Williams was arrested and the bus’s other passengers were released.

According to the STPSO, Williams was in possession of a rifle, several live rounds of ammunition and a ski mask. The rifle was reported stolen from Ascension Parish.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and as a fugitive from St. John Parish.

In St. John Parish, Williams was wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

