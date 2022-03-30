NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers in the New Orleans Police Department’s Special Operations Division located a murder suspect at a residence in the 1800 block of Touro Street on Wednesday evening.

Officers considered the suspect to be armed and dangerous, so a SWAT roll was declared at 7:17 p.m.

According to the NOPD, seven subjects inside the residence – including the known suspect – peacefully surrendered to police at the scene.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were discharged by any involved parties.

Any further information will be released as it is confirmed by investigators.