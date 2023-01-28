BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae revisits a murder that claimed the life of 10-year-old Lebron Robinson from Bastrop. The detectives’ investigation never led to an arrest; leaving the family of the young victim searching for answers and a murderer on the loose.

This is a photo of Lebron Robinson, murdered at 10-years-old in a drive-by shooting in Bastrop, Louisiana.

“That was the worst day of my life, planning a funeral for my 10-year-old baby. That was the worst thing I ever had to do”, said the victim’s mother, Nadia Hatfield.

“It was almost like a surreal situation, something that I definitely wouldn’t wish on anyone”, added Lebron’s father, Dexter Brandon.

It was the Fourth of July, 2021, and around 9:50 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a drive-by shooting on Carbon Plant Road in Bastrop. Upon arrival, they found Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transferred to Morehouse General Hospital where he later died.

Early in the investigation, police mentioned there was a large crowd on the scene at the time of the shooting, but when police questioned witnesses, everyone claimed to not have seen anything.

“There were several people at the slab that night. We do find it hard to believe that no one saw anything. Someone had to have saw something. So we’re asking for the public’s help. If you know anything, seen anything, please come forward”, said Brandon. He added, “There’s ways you can come forward anonymously. Just please come forward to relay some kind of information to us so we can get justice for Lebron”.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

Lebron Robinson was laid to rest on Friday, July 9, 2021.