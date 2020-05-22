Multiple victims shot in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting resulting in multiple victims on the Northshore.

The shooting happened on May 21 around 10:00 p.m. in the Kingspoint Subdivision near Voters Road in Slidell.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says that there were multiple victims involved in the shooting, but have not clarified how many and if those victims are alive or deceased.

There is no word yet on any arrests or suspects that may be involved. This is an active STPSO investigation.