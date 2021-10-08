Multiple victims reported in Warehouse District shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the New Orleans Warehouse District that wounded multiple people.

The initial call was reported shortly 9 p.m., with reports indicating one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Shortly after 10 p.m., NOPD confirmed a second victim in the incident — another male victim who arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance for a gunshot wound to the hip.

Finally, a third victim was confirmed by NOPD around 10:15, indicating a male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

