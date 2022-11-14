NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Multiple investigations are underway after a violent night in New Orleans saw multiple people shot, two people killed, and police searching for answers on Monday (Nov. 14). Here’s what we know so far.

Intersection of Franklin Ave. & Tonti St.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that the first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a business in the St. Roch area. We’re told the victim, a 29-year-old man, and another person were arguing with the unknown suspect inside the business.

The victim then left and was followed outside by the suspect, who police say then shot at the two people, striking the 29-year-old. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Triple shooting at 1200 N. Claiborne Ave.

A few hours later, the NOPD responded to another shooting on Claiborne Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Monday. According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, three people were shot: two men, ages 41 and 36, and a 54-year-old woman.

Police say an unknown suspect opened fire in the area and struck all three people. The 41-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in an ambulance where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The other two victims arrived at the hospital in a private car. Details on their condition were not available.

Homicide investigation in 900 block of N. Carrollton Ave.

A third shooting left a victim identified only as a male dead in the early morning hours of Monday. Around 2:30 a.m., detectives say multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots from outside. The victim was found unresponsive in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither a suspect nor motive has been identified.

Have information?

Do you have knowledge that can help police identify the people responsible for these shootings? Contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers GNO at 504-658-5300.

