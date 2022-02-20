LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Another shooting in Lafayette added to the series of altercations turned violent this weekend.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Buchanan St. around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation indicates several men got into an argument when one pulled out a gun and shot one of the other men. The suspect ran from the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

This is the 3rd incident since Friday involving people getting into an altercation, resulting in one pulling a gun and shooting someone. The first being Friday night on North University and the second on Ambassador Caffery Saturday night.

Investigators are working the case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.