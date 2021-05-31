Multiple shootings mar start to Memorial Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a multiple person shooting in Arabi in which a 12-year-old girl was killed, the NOPD reported four other incidents overnight.

At 11:09 p.m., the NOPD responded to a shooting at the corner of Avalon Way and Curran Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found 32-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital by EMS.

At 11:11 p.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Downman Road and Old Gentilly Road. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was in the car, when an unknown male walked up to the driver’s side and fired one shot. Another unknown male walked up to the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fired one shot, striking the victim.

At around 1:31 a.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Jourdan Road. Officers found a 21-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to his left leg. The NOPD claims the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the known suspect walked up to the driver’s side and fired one shot.

Also after midnight, the NOPD reported a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Mirabeau. Initial reports indicate there is a female victim suffering with a gunshot wound. She was also transported to the hospital via EMS.

No further information on any of the above incidents is available at this time.