Multiple shootings early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning.
According to officers, the first incident happened just after midnight.
Reports show a man arrived on his own at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
A few hours later, police began investigating a shooting that happened in the Fifth District.
It took place in the 2000 block of St. Roch Avenue according to police.
Reports show a man was taken to the hospital by EMS after being shot.
Around 3:30 a.m. NOPD reported the third incident.
A shooting took place at the intersection of I-10 west and Orleans Avenue.
Initial reports show a woman was shot.
She was taken to a hospital by EMS according to police.
These shootings are still under investigation.
WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.