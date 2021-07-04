Multiple shootings early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)The New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the first incident happened just after midnight.

Reports show a man arrived on his own at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

A few hours later, police began investigating a shooting that happened in the Fifth District.

It took place in the 2000 block of St. Roch Avenue according to police.

Reports show a man was taken to the hospital by EMS after being shot.

Around 3:30 a.m. NOPD reported the third incident.

A shooting took place at the intersection of I-10 west and Orleans Avenue.

Initial reports show a woman was shot.

She was taken to a hospital by EMS according to police.

These shootings are still under investigation.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

