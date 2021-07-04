Multiple shootings early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the first incident happened just after midnight.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting at a yet-to-be determined location. Initial reports show one adult male arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/pXLbWyR2Ed — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 4, 2021

Reports show a man arrived on his own at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of St. Roch Ave. initial reports show one adult male was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are available. pic.twitter.com/idYKVrDiqR — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 4, 2021

A few hours later, police began investigating a shooting that happened in the Fifth District.

It took place in the 2000 block of St. Roch Avenue according to police.

Reports show a man was taken to the hospital by EMS after being shot.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of I-10 west & Orleans Ave. Initial reports show one female sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/R39eiamoTf — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 4, 2021

Around 3:30 a.m. NOPD reported the third incident.

A shooting took place at the intersection of I-10 west and Orleans Avenue.

Initial reports show a woman was shot.

She was taken to a hospital by EMS according to police.

These shootings are still under investigation.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.