All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.
HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Houma man is in the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to multiple drug charges on Friday, Aug. 25.
Sheriff Tim Soignet says, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hollywood Road and La 24 West Park Ave. During the stop deputies reported a Kentrevonta Jabari Howard, 29, to be in violation of driver related laws and a strong smell of a known narcotics coming from the vehicle.
Deputies say a search was conducted on the vehicle. During the search deputies say they found crack-cocaine, heroin, marijuana, various prescription and non-prescription medications, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm, and close to $300 dollars in cash.
Deputies also concluded that the narcotics located were packaged in a manner consistent with street level sales.
Deputies discovered that Howard was also a convicted felon with three outstanding felony drug related warrants throughout Lafourche Parish
Howard was arrested on the following charges:
- Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS
- Misrepresentation during booking
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute a CDS II
- Possession with the intent to distribute a legend drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, Resisting an officer
- transactions involving proceeds from a drug offenses
- Seatbelt use
- Driving under suspension
- Vehicle insurance violation
Howard was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $216,500 bond.
