BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Bogalusa Police Department has made multiple arrests following a shooting that left one student dead and another wounded.

The shooting outside of the Bogalusa High School gym during a basketball game on Jan. 12 claimed the life of a 14-year-old student and left a 12-year-old wounded.

According to the BPD, detectives found several guns and vehicles possibly involved in the crime.

It was also reported that a 16-year-old has been arrested. The unidentified teen faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and an assortment of firearm offenses.

Officers said further investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old JaMichael Spikes, who was taken into custody hours after the incident.

Spikes was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

Then, on Sunday, Jan. 14, officers said they arrested 18-year-old Caleb Moss for obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the BPD at (985)-732-6238 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

