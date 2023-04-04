NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police say multiple arrests were made at a New Orleans home on Monday for drugs, weapons, and stolen car charges.

New Orleans Police Department Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork says an investigation was launched Monday in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street in the Seventh Ward.

Detectives say multiple suspects were seen exiting cars that had been reported stolen in the area and had entered a nearby home. We’re told a perimeter was set and multiple arrests warrants were issued.

Woodfork said 11 suspects were taken into custody following the incident. Additionally, police seized multiple firearms, large amounts of marijuana and cocaine, and five vehicles that had been reported stolen. The chief says as the investigation continues, more stolen cars could be recovered.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspect identities have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

