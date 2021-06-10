Multi-parish car chase involving NOPD ends with crash in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Early Thursday morning, officers with the NOPD engaged a suspect in a vehicle chase.

Initial reports came in around 6:00 a.m. stating that a suspected carjacking took place in Gentilly.

NOPD and the suspect were involved in a multi-parish vehicle pursuit, which covered parts of I-10 and I-610.

The chase ended a crash near Williams and Driftwood, in Kenner. JPSO is assisting NOPD with the investigation.

