Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest on drug and gun charges

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department recently worked together on a case involving multiple shooting incidents.

That investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Pepper Cooper of Raceland and 19-year-old Jacobe Jackson, of Houma on Monday, January 10.



Pepper Cooper and Jacobe Jackson (Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, “Investigators in Terrebonne obtained warrants for Pepper for six counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.”

The 20-year-old from Raceland was found at a location on LA Highway 182.

Pepper and Jackson were subsequently apprehended at approximately 1:15 a.m.

LPSO says, “Jackson had narcotics in his pockets including crack cocaine.”

A search of the hotel room and vehicle owned by Pepper Cooper uncovered these items:

Suspected marijuana

Pistol

Semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine

Armor-piercing rounds

Drug paraphernalia

Cooper and Jackson are currently behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

LSPO says, “Cooper was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.”

Cooper’s bail in Lafourche Parish is set at $65,000 and $6.05 million in Terrebonne Parish.

Jackson is facing these charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Bail for Jacobe Jackson is set at $20,000.

“This was a great team effort that in all likelihood will mean the prevention of an eventual murder,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “Through the use of investigative resources and technology, our agencies worked together to remove a dangerous criminal from the streets.”







