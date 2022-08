NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — By the middle of 2022, New Orleans, Louisiana has the highest murder rate per capita, according to a research done by Jeff Asher, who is the public safety analyst for the New Orleans City Council.

The rate has not been as high for quite a number of years. In 1994, the city had around 420 murders. The attached video is a WGNO special report that is designed to inform and keep residents alert and aware.

This is Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis