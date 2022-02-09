NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Old Gentilly and France roads on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an NOPD report, Third District officers responded to the shooting at 3:45 p.m. and upon arrival discovered a vehicle in the intersection occupied by two male victims.

The driver of the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead on the scene. A passenger, identified as a teenager, suffered a shot to the leg and was transported to a hospital via EMS.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional information is currently available.