Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for leaving a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries after a crash on June 2.

According to the NOPD, a motorcyclist was at the corner of Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue around 11:00 a.m. when he was struck by a gray and silver pickup truck containing a camper top.

Officers say the truck left the scene, leaving the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives were able to obtain a photo of the suspected vehicle, which is believed to have front-end damage to its driver’s side.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the truck turning off of Paris Avenue and onto Gentilly Boulevard just two minutes later before getting onto Interstate 610 East at the Gentilly Boulevard on-ramp.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the suspect vehicle and/or the vehicle’s driver is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Division Hit and Run Investigations Unit at (504)-658-6210. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

