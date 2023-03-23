NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a crash on Chef Menteur Highway Thursday (March 23rd).

A driver of a motorcycle was traveling in the 13,000 block around 4:30 p.m. when he hit a pick-up truck. The cyclist was ejected from his bike. He died on the scene.

The man’s identify has not been released pending the official cause of the death and notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality detective at 504-658-6215.

