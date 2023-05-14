Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONVINGTION, La. (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Covington Sunday (May 14th).

Reports show that 54-year-old Warren Barringer was driving on highway 437 when he tried to turn left onto North Fitzmorris Road and hit 34-year-old Marlin Swaggerty who was driving a motorcycle.

Both vehicles swerved off the road. Swaggerty died at the scene.

A breath sample was taken from Barringer at the time of the crash in which he tested over the legal limit for alcohol.

Barringer has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, a DWI, and failure to yield while turning left.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.