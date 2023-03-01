OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A mother who witnessed her son’s death in Opelousas Tuesday morning is speaking out.

According to police, Jason Laday, 34 of Opelousas fired one shot that killed former U.S. Marine Harrison Bordenave.

Charlotte Bordenave says she was at her son’s side when Laday pulled the trigger shooting him once in the chest.

“Today I’m working out with my son. When I finished my workout, he (suspect) walks in and pulls out a gun and shoots my son point blank range in the chest.”

The shooting happened at around 8 a.m. at the Anytime Fitness in Opelousas.

Bordenave says her son had previously been threatened at the same gym by the suspect. an says she attempted to bring surveillance video to the police to press charges, but no action was taken.

“I saw him shoot my baby point blank range in the chest. My baby who served his country, who doesn’t have a misdemeanor on his record. I will forever beat myself up because I trusted the system. I thought I could go down there with the video and get that boy arrested for the assault.”

She says the lack of action from police is driving her to press charges, but even a lawsuit will not bring justice for the loss of her son.

“I want their badges. I want the city to pay me. Then you know what? I’m going to come back on camera and burn the money because it’s not going to bring my baby back. I’m going to own them, and you can print that. I’m going to own them. My boy was a good boy, trying to get his mama back in the gym. Our last conversation he said, “mom I’m so proud of you.”

Leday, a convicted felon, is now back in custody on second-degree murder charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, late Tuesday, released the following statement: ” It is unfortunate that we have another loss of life here in Opelousas that impacted two families. Our prayers are with each of those families. The Opelousas Police Department is leading a diligent investigation regarding all the facts and circumstances surrounding this event and I am confident they will quickly determine what happened. The Opelousas Police Department has the full support of my office.”