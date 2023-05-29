TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to find the killer of an 18-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s chief of operations, Jimmy Travis, shortly after 1:00 p.m. Sunday, someone inside a home on Martin Luther King Drive in the Village of Tangipahoa looked outside and discovered Calvin Felton, lying in the yard, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Calvin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“It’s devastating to come to my parents’ house to see a tragedy like this happen,” the home’s occupant said. “I’m at a loss for words. It’s heartbreaking, and I’m really sad and devastated, and I’m feeling so sorry for his mom.”

Felton’s mother, Diamond Felton, who lives around the corner from where Calvin was found, says she was worried about him as she left for work Sunday morning because he had been struggling with mental health issues for the past few months.

“I just thought maybe I could get through this day and come home, and we’ll start this all over again, but unfortunately, my son was taken by someone who I don’t know,” Diamond said.

At this point of the investigation, deputies believe Calvin was involved in a verbal confrontation with the person who shot him with Calvin later collapsing in the yard.

“[Deputies are] back out here today, canvassing the neighborhood,” Chief Travis said. “We’re trying to determine exactly where he was shot. He lived about a block and a half from where his body was found.”

Diamond says although Calvin’s behavior was becoming unpredictable, he wouldn’t hurt anyone, and she will remember him as her superstar who loved his music.

“That was a big part of my heart that was damaged, crushed, but I know for sure that he’s in a better place,” Diamond said.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this crime, call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office or the parish’s Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories