NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The mother of 24-year-old Ahmontae Wishom mother says that on the day of his shooting, her son was so excited to attend the second line with friends.

“He liked to dance, he liked to dress. He was every bit of me and or some reason, he wanted to be at that second line. He came and showed me his outfit. He always wanted to be fly. He is just like his mama for real. That was the last time I saw my child,” says Wishom’s mother, Mia Horton.

News no mother ever wants to hear was sadly her reality after learning her son was one of two people killed in the Tremé neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 19. What hurts her the most is her granddaughter is left without her father.

“Her daddy was her whole world. Last week she came in here and said ‘I have the best daddy in the whole wide world.’ She loved her daddy and he loved her, you know. How could you take somebody like that,” says Horton.

Her heartbreak lives on as she explains her son was the kindest person you’d meet. She says she does not understand why someone would commit such an attack.

“Why do it, you know? If he knew them or didn’t, you can’t just go around here killing people like that. He wasn’t even from around there. Lord have mercy on your soul because God is watching. He knows who you are,” says Horton.

Physically, Wishom is gone, but spiritually, his loveable personality will always be remembered.

“A great father. He was like his mama, the life of the party. That’s how he has been since he was young. He was just a fun person to be around,” says Horton.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

