NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have arrested the mother of a teenager who allegedly escaped from state custody while being transported to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans.

New Orleans police said 17-year-old Curtis Tassin, who was in custody at the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville, ran away from the vehicle that was transporting him to the center on Wednesday, May 31.

He was arrested in Algiers the following day. He was charged with simple escape and theft for taking state property from the Office of Juvenile Justice during the initial escape.

Tassin was among the teens who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last year before allegedly stealing a truck in Jefferson Parish and crashing it in Opelousas where he was rearrested.

LSP officers arrested Tassin’s mother, 32-year-old Kenione Rogers, on Tuesday, June 6 for her alleged involvement in his escape. She was charged with principle to simple escape, accessory after the fact to simple escape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts