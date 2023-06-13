Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOUTTE, La (WGNO) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested alongside her mother for allegedly enrolling as a student in a St. Charles Parish high school.

Officials with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) said deputies arrested Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, 28, and her mother, Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, on June 13 after receiving information about an adult woman possibly enrolled in Hanhville High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to SCPSO officials, the investigation began on May 29 after school administrators were alerted about a possible adult posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano’s age was listed as a 17-year-old.

Officials said detectives later learned Gutierrez-Serrano’s mother had enrolled her using a fake passport and birth certificate. Arrest warrants were issued and the two were taken into custody.

They both face a charge of injuring public records.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Allan

Tabora with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at (985)-783-

6807, (985)-783-1159, or email atabora@stcharlessheriff.org.

