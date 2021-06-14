Mother and son found shot to death; murders may be linked to 2019 boat crash

HAMPTON, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on their family’s land, and authorities said they’ve made no arrests in the double homicide case.

Graveside services for Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were held on Friday at the Hampton Cemetery.

The mother and son were found shot near dog kennels at the family’s home in Colleton County on Monday night. Sources familiar with the investigation described the event as a “brutal” shooting and said both victims were shot multiple times.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case and has released few details, including what kind of weapons were used to kill them, whether they have any potential suspects or who found their bodies and called 911. Colleton County deputies turned the case over to state police and their police report said almost nothing other than two people were shot.

South Carolina law requires police agencies to release any reports on crime they create within 14 days, and they must include details such as the nature and substance of the incident.

Autopsies were completed by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office Thursday morning, but the results haven’t been released.

A third Murdaugh family death came the day before the graveside services. The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III’s death came from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick on Thursday. The 81-year-old long-time South Carolina prosecutor was Paul’s grandfather and Maggie’s father-in-law.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The woman’s body was found seven days after the crash.

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family’s ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WSAV contributed to this report.