Morgan City police search for suspect, aggravated second-degree battery charge

MORGAN, La. — Morgan City Police were called to the 1400 block of Federal Avenue in reference to an altercation involving a weapon on Saturday after 6:00 p.m.

Officers say upon arrival they learned one person sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Through further investigation, Nicholas Gamble was developed as a suspect.

Gamble is wanted on a charge of Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

Police say anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Gamble is encouraged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310, 911, or your local law enforcement agency.

The public is urged not to attempt to confront or apprehend Nicholas Gamble as he may be armed.

Tipsters also can leave tips at www.morgancitypolice.org