MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.

According to Morgan City Police, officers responded to a call around 5:40 p.m. Friday evening on Fifth St. regarding shots being fired in the area. Officers obtained a description of the subject who had been involved in the shooting. Officers found someone in the area who fit the description of the subject. They were detained while investigators with the MCPD responded.

According to reports, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal fight. The suspect threatened the victim and brandished a firearm. The victim attempted to leave the area when the suspect fired multiple shots. The victim was not hit and there were no injuries or property damage reported.

The suspect, Barry Lee Jones, 35 of Morgan City, was arrested after evidence was uncovered linking him to the shooting. It was found that Jones was a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Jones was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked on the following charges.

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.