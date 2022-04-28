NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new campaign from Crimestoppers in partnership with NOPD kicked off on Thursday. The effort is aimed at assisting families in New Orleans with open homicide cases.

“At one time, crime happened at night. Now it happens during the day. It happens on interstates,” said Pastor Darren Boykins.

On Thursday at the NOPD 5th District Station, a room was filled with 150 fliers. On those fliers, 150 faces. They represent homicide victims throughout the city.

“It was a very sobering time for my staff and I to create and place these fliers together,” said Darlene Cusanza.

The fliers were placed at the locations where the crimes occurred. The purpose is to draw awareness to the unsolved homicide cases from 2021 and 2022.

“It is our hope that this visible reminder of lives lost to violence will both honor the victim and their families but as well encourage citizens who have information on these crimes or any crimes to come forward,” said Cusanza.

“Right now as we are approaching an uptick in what we see as violent crime, it is very important our community helps,” said Tenisha Stevens. She’s with the Criminal Justice Commission for the City of New Orleans.

Community members are asked to speak up if they know anything.

“These people who lost their mothers their fathers their brothers their uncles – they’re hurt,” said Pastor Boykins.

Officials hope this effort will bring new tips and closure to the families of the victims.

“If we allow this evil to prevail in our community the love will never win,” said the Pastor.

If you have any information on these cases or others, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.