COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop on the North Shore led to more than 120 pounds of cocaine being recovered by Louisiana police.
LSP reports that shortly before 6:30 on Monday morning, Troopers made a traffic stop on a bobtail semi-truck on I-12E in St. Tammany Parish.
When police because suspicious of criminal activity, a search of the vehicle led to a discovery of 55 kilograms of the powdery substance.
The street value of the seized cocaine was estimated to be worth more than $5.5 million.
LSP then arrested 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante of New York on drug charges. Both were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
The case was then turned over to federal authorities.
