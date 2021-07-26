More than 11 kilos of marijuana seized in Memphis, was en route to Michigan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Customs officers in Memphis seize a shipment of marijuana on its way to Michigan.

On Tuesday, July 13, the CPB officers at an express consignment hub examined a package described as “photos and paper” by the sender. The shipment was dispatched from British Columbia, Canada and was en route to a residence 25 miles north of Detroit.

Upon opening the package, the officers discovered pouches of marijuana totaling to be 11.45 kilograms (about 25 1/4 pounds).

Upon announcing the discovery of the package, Area Port Director Michael Neipert said:

“Marijuana is legal for recreational use in the state of Michigan, purchased through state-licensed dispensaries. You can have 10 ounces at home. Why are you buying over 11 kilos from Canada? What a waste of your allowance. It is also a controlled substance under the federal laws CBP enforces, and so this shipment never reached its buyer.”

Area Port Director Michael Neipert, July 2021

The seizure occurred in the Area Port of Memphis, which falls under the CBP’s New Orleans Field Office.