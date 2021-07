NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hours after responding to two unrelated shooting early Saturday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported another incident around 2 p.m.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of South Broad Avenue and Washington Avenue in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

The NOPD reports a man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via EMS.

No further details are currently available.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Broad and Washington avenues. Initial reports show one adult male was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/4RtaYR1XGh — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 3, 2021