MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department have issued several arrest warrants after a fight broke out on the city’s riverfront over the weekend.

Police were called around 7 p.m. on Saturday to the 200 block of Coosa Street on a disturbance, according to WAKA 8. The video shows a pontoon boat blocking a riverboat from docking before the fight broke out. Then a security guard talking to three people before one charged the security guard and began attacking him.

Quickly, more bystanders joined the brawl, as shown in the video, some attempting to attack and some attempting to help the security guard.

On Sunday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed sent out the following tweet:

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served. This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

The brawl is under investigation as the MPD combs through videos provided by the public and the city.

Officials said several people were detained and charges are pending at this time.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.