MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 17, 2023, the Monroe Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile responsible for firing shots at a Walmart in Monroe. The juvenile was arrested on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

On May 15, 2023, an investigation done by the Monroe Police Department led to the arrest of three individuals for weapons charges. The three suspects, Chardarrius Jones, Jakevyoun McWilliams, and Markel Norris were all arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Along with the arrest of the three suspects, the investigation led to the recovery of three Glock handguns with extended magazines. Chardarrius Jones was in possession of one of the recovered handguns that was equipped with a Glock Switch, which converts the semi-automatic handgun into a machine pistol capable of fully automatic fire.

Chardarrius Jones potentially faces additional charges for possession of a machine gun by officers of the Monroe Police Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives task force. A recent shooting incident in Monroe is also suspected to have involved Chardarrius, and additional charges may be filed against him.

