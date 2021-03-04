Monroe Police on the hunt for man accused of second degree murder and other charges

MONROE, La– Monroe Police have an arrest warrant for Tedderick Jones. He is being charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The warrant is stemming from a shooting that happened in the 1200 Block of South 8th Street in Monroe on February 26th, 2021. The shooting left one man dead.

Police say that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where jones could be or information about the case, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600. You can also submit tips through the Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook or by calling 318-388- CASH (2274)

If your tips lead to an arrest, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.