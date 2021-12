MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police needs the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Dewing Hickerson. Hickerson is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder along with several other felony charges.

Hickerson has a violent history and was last seen on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, driving a marron Mitsubishi SUV with Michigan plates. If you know the whereabouts of Hickerson, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.