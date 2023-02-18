MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 16, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to Downtown Billiards on Desiard Street in regards to an armed White male on the patio area of the establishment. The staff met authorities outside once they arrived.

The staff explained to the police that the subject, 23-year-old Isaiah Payne, was asleep on a patio chair. When officers came in contact with Payne, he was slumped over his chair in an obvious intoxicated state. It appeared that the subject was in a deep sleep and officers proceeded to use a flashlight to locate the weapon.

Inside of Payne’s blue jean jacket, he was holding a camouflage 22 cal handgun with his right hand. Officers attempted to confiscate the gun while Payne was holding onto it, but in the process Payne awoke from his sleep and began to tighten his grip on the handgun.

In order to take the gun, an officer had to point the handgun towards the subject’s stomach area and pry his fingers from the handgun while commanding him to let go.

Once authorities were able to take away the gun, it was revealed that handgun was loaded with the hammer cocked back. Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Payne was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of Firearm on Premises of Alcoholic Beverage Outlet.

