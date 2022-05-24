MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 10, 2021, around 5:49 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of South 28th and Louberta Street. Officers located a female victim in her vehicle on the 1800 block of Laymen Drive, who had driven there after the shooting to escape from her attacker, searching for help.

Rodricus Trushun Rogers

According to police, the victim was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her injuries. The victim suffered from 11 gunshot wounds. The victim died from her wounds.

During their investigation, officers noticed that eight 9mm shell casings spread across the east and westbound lanes of Louberta Street. Among the shell casings, an Apple IphoneX was located near the shoulder of Louberta Street.

The phone was face down and the back of the phone was intact and show no evidence of being dropped from a vehicle and/or hit by a car. Monroe Police collected the phone, using two buccal swabs to collect a possible DNA sample from the phone.

Monroe Police was able to locate surveillance footage which provided video evidence of the shooting. The video showed the victim approaching the intersection from South 28th at approximately 5:41 AM. As she began to turn east onto Louberta, the suspect can be seen approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle from the westbound of Louberta, firing a weapon onto the victim’s car.

The victim continued in the eastbound travel lane and the suspect was seen falling to the ground at the location where the phone was recovered. According to the video, no other person was seen at the location where the phone was recovered.

After officers spoke with the victim at a local hospital, they learned that she was en route to work prior to the shooting. Officers also learned that the victim’s injuries consisted of a broken arm, broken leg, and arterial damage to the femoral.

A search warrant was submitted to AT&T in order to obtain the phone’s subscriber information, which provided the identity of then 38-year-old Rodricus Trushun Rogers. On March 8, 2022, a report was received from the North Louisiana Crime Lab regarding the DNA swabs that were used to obtain a DNA sample from the Apple iPhone recovered from the crime scene and later determined that it belonged to Rogers.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, Rogers was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond was set at $775,000.

According to police, Rogers was arrested for Second Degree Murder in 2002.