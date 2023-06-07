MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 5, 2023, at 10:14 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Jackson Street. After arriving at the location of the shooting, officers located three adult male victims.

According to police, two of the shooting victims died as a result of their injuries, and another victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The deceased victims were identified as 31-year-old Henry Walker Jr. and 26-year-old Kehari Fletcher.

Monroe Police confirmed that no other suspects are believed to be responsible for this shooting. If you have any information on this shooting, contact authorities at 318-329-2600.