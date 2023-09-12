All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 8, 2023, Grambling State University Police were called to campus due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police made contact with four victims who reportedly advised police that they were walking past Hunter-Robinson Hall when they saw three men leaving the second floor of the all-female dormitory.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the victims told the male subjects that the building was a women’s dorm and continued walking. The victims then observed 21-year-old Devondre Stewart allegedly pull a Glock pistol from his waistband or pocket and flashed the firearm at the victims. Police also learned that 19-year-old Kimor Coleman allegedly punched one of the victims in the face.

The victims then fled to the Grambling State University police station. Officers went on to find five male subjects entering a gray Ford Fusion and they were identified as Coleman, Stewart, 21-year-old Macario Walker, 19-year-old Quanterious Howard, and 20-year-old Jimmy Mitchell. According to reports, the male subjects are from Monroe, La.

The subjects were detained and three stolen firearms were found in the car. The subjects were booked for Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Trespassing, and Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Stewart was also charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Coleman was additionally charged with Simple Battery. The subjects received the following bond amounts:

Quanterious Howard: $175,000

Devondre Stewart: $58,000

Kimor Coleman: $19,500

Macario Walker: $18,000

Jimmy Mitchell: $18,000

Reports confirmed that the suspects are not students at Grambling State University.

